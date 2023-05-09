Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish has expressed his disappointment that there will again be no away fans at the Old Firm derby this weekend.

The fixture previously had away allocations of around 7,500, but that figure was slashed to less than 1,000, and then scrapped for this season's final two league meetings amid safety concerns for small away supports at Celtic Park and Ibrox.

“You get inspiration from both sets of fans,” McLeish said.

“If you’re getting ribbed by the opposition fans then it inspired you to do a wee bit more for yourself.

“It seems bizarre that there won’t be opposition fans. It’s a shame.

“I never thought I’d see that happening but it’s the way the world has evolved. Social networks are quite vitriolic at times as well. It’s something I could just never foresee.”