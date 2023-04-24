Aberdeen 'went to war as a team'

Former Scotland winger Neil McCann has heaped praise on Aberdeen and their manager Barry Robson after their impressive 2-0 win over Rangers on Sunday.

"They played some good football, and tactically they were brilliant," McCann said on Sportscene.

"Aggressive in the press, and really stopped Rangers coming through them. Barry Robson couldn’t have wished for a better introduction to management.

“It’s not just one area of the pitch that he’s addressed. He’s addressed the defence, he’s got bite in the middle of the pitch, and he’s got two centre-forwards in Duk and Miovski who have scored more than 15 goals each. That’s quite incredible.

"When you pull all that together, you’ve got a unit that’s functioning so well. There was a wee bit of pressure yesterday after Hearts won to reduce the gap, and they went to war as a team."