Alex McLeish thinks there is "a lack of confidence" in this Rangers side as they attempt to beat Celtic for the first time in over a year in Sunday's semi-final clash.

Rangers have not tasted victory against their rivals since the same stage of last season's Scottish Cup, losing three of the five meetings.

"At the moment, Celtic seem to have a stranglehold on Rangers," said the former Ibrox boss. "They have such good athleticism, quick players and influential players that are having an impact in the final third.

"There is a lack of confidence in the front players of Rangers. You see the miss by Fashion Sakala last week against Aberdeen.

"It comes down to quality, and quality in the finishing, and we've seen that in abundance from Kyogo and Jota at Celtic. It's a matter of Rangers trying not to just rely on Alfredo Morelos scoring, but getting others on the scoresheet.

"The fast players have got to be isolating the defenders, taking people on and making a difference as we have seen Celtic do in the last 12 months or so."

And the former Scotland manager added the key ingredient to success before a ball is even kicked on Sunday.

"Everyone at Ibrox needs to be believing that they'll win, not hoping they can win. They must have that belief," he added.