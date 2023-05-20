Livingston boss David Martindale will continue to pick club captain Nicky Devlin, despite a photo of him allegedly signing a pre-contract at Aberdeen circulating on social media.

"Aberdeen did everything impeccably well, in terms of approaching me and asking to speak to Nicky, as did a few other clubs," Martindale said before Saturday's match against Dundee United.

"I don't have a problem with the way they approached. I know the photo didn't come from Aberdeen. The photo hasn't come from Livingston, or the player.

"I don't want to speculate where the photo came from. But it wasn't from either team or the player. It's disappointing how it's came out."

Upon circulation of the photo, which shows Devlin in an Aberdeen training kit, appearing to sign a contract, some sections of the Livingston support voiced concern over the right-back continually playing.

"It's important to understand - Nicky has been my captain for the last two years. He's a huge player in the dressing room. I trust Nicky Delvin implicitly.

"I try to put my best players on the park. Nicky's playing quite well. We need to pick points up. We're not fortunate enough to try and dabble with the team selection.

"It's important that I put the strongest team on the park. It's sporting integrity. You're playing clubs that are fighting for Premiership survival - I'm not going to put that at jeopardy for other clubs."