Everton manager Sean Dyche wants his players to enjoy their 5-1 triumph over Brighton but is determined they do not get ahead of themselves.

The Toffees host league leaders Manchester City on Sunday and are currently just two points above the Premier League relegation zone in 17th place.

Meanwhile, title-chasing City have lost just four times in their 34 matches so far this season.

However, Dyche was willing to label Monday's emphatic win as "an important step" in Everton's fight against relegation.

"The challenge you have got is that you want them to enjoy it," he said. "I want to enjoy it. "But the most enjoyable thing is getting the whole job done, particularly at this club and in this season.

"The win on Monday was a big step in gluing it all together - the mentality, the performance and the tactical understanding, as well as the will and demand within the group to play."

Now, he wants the focus of his players to revert to the pressing issue - avoiding relegation to the Championship.

"I want them to play hard and to enjoy the moment because these moments are the great thing about football," he added.

"But equally, you have to come down very quickly because the next one is the most important one. We have been trying to do that."