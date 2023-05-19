St Johnstone's trip to Rugby Park is a huge game, but given the significance of finishing third, it has to be the battle between two of Scotland's biggest clubs on Saturday lunchtime that headlines the weekend.

If Celtic win the Scottish Cup, third will once again guarantee European group-stage football and a bounty of at least £4m.

This is Hearts' chance to move two points behind Aberdeen and stay in with a chance of enjoying that cash for the second straight season.

But Barry Robson's Dons are very much in pole position, having overhauled a 10-point deficit to Hearts since the former midfielder took charge in January and steered the side to seven straight wins.

However, defeat against Rangers and a fortunate draw at home to Hibernian last time out has checked their momentum slightly.

Plus, Aberdeen's record at Tynecastle is terrible. The 5-0 humiliation in January when Jim Goodwin was at the helm was their eighth visit to Gorgie in a row without winning.

There is also a question mark about the fitness of their talisman Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who limped off last week.

Steven Naismith has yet to get Hearts firing consistently in his four games since replacing Robbie Neilson, having registered just one win, and this is their last throw of the dice in the race for third.

A draw doesn't really cut it for Hearts, they must win. If they do, it blows the race for the £4m bounty open again with two games left.

If Aberdeen end their Tynecastle woes they also kill Hearts' hopes, and will be confirmed as the third best side in the country unless Hibs beat Rangers on Sunday.