Manager in spotlight: Stephen Robinson

When St Mirren lost the first game after the split away to Hibs, it looked like their first experience of being in the home straight with the big boys was in danger of falling flat.

However, they remain in contention for fifth place and a possible crack at Europe following back-to-back 2-2 draws at home to Hearts and at Celtic Park.

Robinson made the shortlist for PFA Scotland's manager of the year and no one has taken more points (four) from the man who won the prize, Ange Postecoglou.

Aberdeen are trying to nail down third and haven't lost at home since 1 February.

But remember it was the Buddies who inflicted that defeat, repeating the 3-1 scoreline from the Christmas Eve meeting in Paisley.