Newcastle 3-1 Southampton: What Selles said

Southampton manager Ruben Selles speaking to BBC Sport: “The game is 90/95 minutes, we arrived at half time in a good position in the game. But we started [the second half] slow and we knew they would come high and with pressure. We become lower and lower and they pushed us back.

“We were doing well, we had the plan to apply pressure when we can and keep the ball. When you play against a top four team its more difficult to keep it. They became more aggressive and put Isak on the side, we were too late to react to it and we let it go.

“Sometimes it is difficult. In the first half we knew what to do but in the second we didn’t find that connection and that is for all of us to work out. We need to be stronger in those moments."

Asked about his sides chances of survival: “I am going to stay here and, we didn’t have a good run but we know we can compete against anymore, there is still points to play and we are still alive and we will go to the very end."

Asked about the Nottingham Forest game next: “It is going to be a completely different game with a team in a different position. We need to sit down and see how we can go there and get the three points."