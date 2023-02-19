Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Liverpool have had their best week of the season after the crucial win at Newcastle United moved them closer to the Premier League's top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s side showed signs of life with the 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield on Monday and followed it up with the same scoreline at St. James’ Park to narrow the gap to Newcastle in fourth to six points with a game in hand.

It was far from perfect, Liverpool relying heavily on their outstanding keeper Alisson on too many occasions for Klopp’s comfort, but this was the ideal tonic as they attempt to revive their league season and with a Champions League last 16 first leg against holders Real Madrid coming up at Anfield on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez was finally rewarded for his good work with a goal while the improving Cody Gakpo was on the mark for the second successive game having scored his first Liverpool goal against Everton.

Klopp is also getting key men back from injury, with defender Virgil van Dijk coming through 90 minutes after a hamstring injury and Diogo Jota looking a serious threat in his cameo as a substitute as he moves closer to full fitness.