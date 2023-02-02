West Ham's lack of business on deadline day was because "their manager thinks they have enough", according to former Charlton and Reading defender Steve Brown.

The Hammers signed Danny Ings earlier in January, only for their new striker to pick up an injury on his debut against Everton.

Brown is not convinced that they have made the right call.

"The manager thinks they have enough and that's the important bit, but I'm not so sure," he told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast. "I always thought they'd pull away into mid-table but they haven't done so.

"I'm quite perplexed why they haven't brought anyone in. Maybe it's because they spent a lot in the summer and they're not working out. There is talent in the squad but they are not getting a tune out of them.

"I think it's a risk."

Brown was also confused by the exit of promising young defender Harrison Ashby to Newcastle.

"He's a good acquisition as everything about him suggests he is going to be decent," he said. "I'm surprised he hasn't appeared more for West Ham - and I'm surprised they have let him go."

