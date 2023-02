Craig Levein could be offered a return to the Dundee United manager's job within 48 hours. (Sun), external

Levein would be given offered free rein at United to save their season. (Record), external

Defender Liam Smith admits Scottish Premiership bottom side Dundee United should be embarrassed by their performances. (Record), external

Smith says the Tangerines risk "sleepwalking" into relegation. (Courier - subscription required), external