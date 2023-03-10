Humphrys wins goal of the month

Hearts striker Stephen Humphrys has won the Scottish Premiership Goal of the Month award for February.

The 25-year-old scored from inside his own half to wrap up a 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tynecastle.

“It’s definitely the best goal I’ve ever scored and I’m delighted to win this award,” Humphrys said. “Looking back at it, I remember the bench shouting at me to go to the corner. But I thought I’ve just sprinted forward and back, now I’m sprinting forward again and I don’t fancy going all the way to the corner flag.

“I had a look at the keeper, thought I would try my luck. And it was one of them where, as soon as you hit it, you know straight away that it’s going in.”