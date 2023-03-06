Graham Potter insists it is only half-time in Chelsea's Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund as he plots to overturn their 1-0 defeat from the first leg three weeks ago.

The Chelsea boss needs his side to find goals - two of them at least - to see off the Bundesliga heavyweights who have won 10 games in a row in all competitions.

"It's a special occasion in front of our supporters," he said. "And we want to take the challenge on and do our best.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for us and a great game to be involved in. It's half-time, we're 1-0 down, so we need to respond and I think these players can do that."

One player who will be essential to any Chelsea victory is Joao Felix and Potter says the on-loan Atletico Madrid forward is a real asset for the Blues.

"We are really happy with him," he said. "His quality is clear, he receives the ball in tight spaces and he makes things happen.

"The fact he can play in a few positions is good. We have tended to use him centrally but he can play anywhere in the attacking phase of the game."