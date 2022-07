Manchester United are going retro with their home kit for the upcoming season - as the iconic collar returns.

United say the new design "bears resemblance to some of the club's most memorable kits throughout history".

With the likes of Eric Cantona, Dwight Yorke, David Beckham and Bryan Robson featuring in the promo video, the club add that the new shirt is a "subtle nod to some of our former greats".

