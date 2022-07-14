Patrick Vieira has said players left off Crystal Palace's tour of Singapore and Australia needed to "catch up on training."

Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Cheikhou Kouyate remained in London for domestic training and warm-up games, with the club saying they were either not fit or did not meet entry requirements for Singapore or Australia.

"Obviously as a manager, the best preparation would be to have all the players around," he said.

"But I want to be clear that we are very happy to be here and preparing to play against Liverpool tomorrow and this is part of the process that we needed to go through."

However, the Frenchman believes it will be a great opportunity for the young players who have been taken on the tour in their place.

"So we have brought some young players and for them I think for them it will be a very good experience," he said.

"How they are going to deal with the time difference, the flights and the challenges we will face in the next couple of games will help us to learn a lot about them."