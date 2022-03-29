We've been asking you for your end-of-season predictions after Alex Turk from Stretford Paddock shared his views (below - 25 March, 12:05).

Here is a sample of your thoughts:

Brian: Lucky to make sixth. Cannot understand the reason for sacking Babyface and replacing him with much the same.

Desmond: Yes Alex, sixth if we're lucky! I disagree with your Spurs fourth prediction though - Arsenal are nailed on. You only have to look at all our defeats this season to see why United won't make fourth or even fifth. It's the manner of those defeats that's so disconcerting. Didn't show any character to fight back in a single one of them. MAGUIRE MUST BE DROPPED.

Andrew: Absolutely a disaster from top to bottom. I love the club, but currently slim chance of top four. We need to get back to playing the United way.

Do you agree? Let us know your predictions here