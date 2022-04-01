Mina's return 'will be a big bonus for us'

Everton defender Yerry Mina is expected to return to the matchday squad in the coming weeks following a quad injury he suffered in February.

The 27-year-old was forced off in the first half of the Toffees' 3-1 Premier League defeat by Newcastle United.

Frank Lampard described his return as "a big bonus" as the club fight for survival in the Premier League.

"He's a big player for us," he said. "He's an international player, a player of stature and a player of personality in the dressing room.

"I knew that from before I came and I know that especially now, even though I haven't had much time on the pitch to work with him unfortunately.

"If you miss a player in that position of the pitch where you want more stability then it's a big miss.

"Having him back will be a big bonus for us when he is."