'Brighton and Welbeck seem made for each other'

Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

More than few eyebrows were raised when Brighton signed Danny Welbeck on a free in October 2020. The fact that the transfer window had already closed gave the signing an air of desperation.

To the outside world, a one-year contract to an injury-prone striker, past his best and just released by Watford, was a desperate response to the Albion’s failure to sign any forward reinforcements to bolster a front line consisting of only Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly.

How wrong can you be? Welbeck has been a revelation - when fit - to the point where it seems a no-brainer that Brighton will extend his contract into a third season.

There's a key phrase in that sentence, of course. Welbeck has spent chunks of time on the sidelines over the past two years. And while it would be easy to complain about that, Albion fans are realistic to know that if he was capable of playing 38 games a season, he would not be a Brighton player.

You trade off Welbeck missing matches with the fact that when he does get on the pitch, he can be a massive difference-maker in a side that creates lots but lacks a natural finisher. Having a forward like Welbeck for 20 games of the campaign is better than having a lesser striker for the entire season.

The recent impact of Moises Caicedo has been rightly talked about. Before the Ecuadorian made his Premier League debut at Arsenal, Brighton had lost six and drawn one of their previous seven matches. They had scored once in that time.

Since victory at the Emirates, the Albion have won four, drawn two and lost one of their subsequent seven games. They have scored 13 times.

Caicedo is not the only player whose presence has coincided with the turnaround. Welbeck too is enjoying his best run of minutes in an Albion shirt, weighing in with two goals and three assists in the improved run.

After notching with a beautiful little dink at Leeds, Welbeck said he does not want this season to end. Welbeck and Brighton may have appeared strange bedfellows two years ago, but now they appear made for each other.