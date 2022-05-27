'It was written in the stars' - Where Liverpool's turnaround started

Stephen Warnock, former Liverpool defender

Every great team has to overcome adversity at some stage and Liverpool certainly did that 12 months ago to turn things around at the very end of a disappointing and injury-plagued campaign.

It has undoubtedly set them up for what they have achieved this season too - it's easy to forget they almost didn't get a chance to go for a quadruple at all, yet they ended up coming closer to a historic clean sweep than any English team has done before.

They wouldn't even have made it into last season's top four but for Alisson's extraordinary 95th-minute winner against West Brom last May.

It was almost written in the stars that the Brazil goalkeeper would be the player to do something amazing like that, after his father, Jose, had drowned in a tragic accident a few weeks earlier.

There was far more to their turnaround than just that moment, though. It was the last 10 league games that were the key to salvaging that campaign - Liverpool won eight and drew two of them.

The revival was sparked by Jurgen Klopp's decision to move Fabinho from a makeshift defender role back into midfield, as the screen in front of two young centre-backs. It worked brilliantly.

As well as securing third place, that run of results changed the mood around the club. It boosted the players' confidence, and affected the way the fans were thinking.

Instead of being worried about what was to come, they turned up for the start of this season anticipating the same sort of performances and results, and the team have delivered.

