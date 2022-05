Drey Wright is on his way out of Hibernian as he is not part of the new manager Lee Johnson's plans and the 27-year-old winger is on the lookout for a new club. (The Herald), external

Hibs have agreed terms for Jamie McAllister, who was Lee Johnson's assistant at Bristol City and Sunderland, to join his former colleague at Easter Road. (The Scotsman), external

