Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah would prefer to join a Premier League rival next summer if no new deal to stay at the Reds is agreed. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Sadio Mane's plans have not changed and he intends to leave Liverpool this summer. Bayern Munich are serious contenders for his signature, but want to act quickly with other clubs interested. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter), external

Meanwhile, Paris St-Germain are keen on midfielder Naby Keita, but the Reds plan to offer the 27-year-old a new contract. His current deal at Anfield expires next summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external

