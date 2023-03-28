Oh so close as Celt's stunning strike disallowed

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu was denied a stunning first international goal by a marginal offside call as South Korea lost 2-1 at home to Uruguay.

Oh thought he had crowned his third cap with a late equaliser as he collected a cross on the edge of the box, swivelled and fired a thunderous finish into the far corner.

But his exuberant celebrations were curtailed by the offside flag as new South Korea boss Jurgen Klinsmann suffered a first defeat in his second game at the helm.

Ho's effort was South Korea's second disallowed goal, with Kim Young-gwon earlier making it 2-2 with a header only for referee Yusuke Araki to judge the defender had handled the ball after a lengthy VAR check.

Matias Vecino scored what proved to be Uruguay's winner midway through the second half, lashing in a loose ball from close range.

Sebastian Coates' header had given the visitors an early lead before Hwang In-beom slotted the leveller shortly after half-time.