'I doubt it' - Mount on chances of winning Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says it is "special" to be on the shortlist for the men's Ballon d'Or award - but he "doubts" he has a chance of winning.

Mount's Blues team-mate and Euro 2020 winner Jorginho is also nominated, alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku.

Six-time winner Lionel Messi is also shortlisted, as is Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

"To see that and to see the names, to be alongside those names it's obviously a dream," the 22-year-old said on Monday.

"For all of the years that you work hard, dedicate and see that it shows that everything pays off and it's just the start, it doesn't stop now."

