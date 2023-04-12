'I want the fans to give us everything' - Naismith

Interim manager Steven Naismith has call for a united fanbase as he attempts to lead the club to a third-place finish yet again in the Scottish Premiership.

The former Jambos captain will take charge for the first time on Saturday against Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby and he is relishing the chance to bring joy to their hearts again.

“They’re demanding," Naismith told the club website, external, "but we can’t see that as a negative, we need to see it as a positive.

"It took me time when I first joined Hearts on loan to hit my stride, but when I did, I reaped the rewards. The backing they gave me meant my performances just got better and better.

“It got me back in the national set-up, so I’ve got a lot to thank that for. All I want is them to give us everything. Hopefully, over time we’ll give them as much back. At the end of the season, we want to be sitting here saying ‘it’s worked out.’

“That’s the message. We all need to be one, pulling in the same direction, and we all need to know that everyone wants what’s best for the club.”