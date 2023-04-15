Hibs 1-0 Hearts: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibs and Hearts came into this game in dreadful form, both desperate for a result to breathe life into campaigns that threatened to end with a whimper, and it was the home side who rose to the occasion as Hearts' woes continued.

The visitors may have had 11 shots on the day, with four on target, but at no stage was David Marshall ever really tested in the Hibs goal, and that will frustrate Naismith no end.

At the back they looked shaky, and on another day Hibs would have added to the scoreline.

For so long this season, third place and another European adventure looked nailed on for Hearts, but the slump that ultimately cost Robbie Neilson his job will be incredibly difficult to arrest in the six league games that remain.