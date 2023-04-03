Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I ended up changing my mind three times about which way this one would go. It really is impossible to call.

With Tottenham, this is where we find out whether they are better off without Antonio Conte, who had to go after his rant about his players and the club following their draw with Southampton.

Spurs can't really expect a new manager bounce under acting head coach Cristian Stellini, who was Conte's number two, and I don't think we will see them doing too much very differently.

Their inconsistency makes them so difficult to predict. Just looking at their attack, Son Heung-min has been poor all season, to the extent he apologised this week for letting Conte down. But then they've got Harry Kane, who can score from anywhere and could easily wallop a couple more in on Monday.

This is huge for Spurs in terms of making the top four but Everton need the victory even more because they have one of the toughest run-ins of any of the teams down at the bottom.

They have picked up a couple of away draws under Sean Dyche and are playing with more purpose now but they have still not won on the road since 1 October so their form at Goodison is going to be vital. It has to happen here, basically.

We saw that desperation from them when they beat Brentford in their last home game and the intensity they showed to win that game might just get them over the line here too.

Southampton absolutely dominated Spurs in Conte's last game in charge. I suspect Dyche has seen that and is thinking that Everton can really get at them as well.

Tommy's prediction: 3-0

It's a real shame that I can't make it to Goodison for a game this time while we are over on tour in the UK but I never miss any of Everton's games when I am in Australia. In terms of this one? Oh, come on! Of course Everton are going to win!

