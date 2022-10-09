Anonymous: Shocking. More money wasted on players from lower leagues in England. Goodwin said he wants athletes first then footballers. I am afraid to say an athlete will run past the ball, a footballer will run for and with the ball. Defence has leaked more goals in his first 22 league games in charge than Glass's team did in his first 22 league games.

Anonymous: Terrible result yesterday. To have 65% possession and lose 4-0 is a disgrace. The defence has looked wobbly all season and they can't seem to do the simple things. Playing out from the back is not an option when there are players who are guaranteed to make a mistake. A centre half and right back are a priority in January or get an unattached player.

Norman: Aberdeen are still a good side. It was just a bad day at the office, everyone has them.