A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Are Manchester United in the title race? Probably not. But progress is ahead of schedule in Erik ten Hag's rebuild.

The first four months of his reign have been a whirlwind, but the positives outweigh the negatives. Sure, United started horrendously and were dismantled in the Manchester derby, but the Dutchman's vision has been realised in recent games.

Six wins and one defeat in nine Premier League outings since back-to-back defeats at the dawn of Ten Hag's era have lifted the Red Devils just three points off third with a game in hand.

Last week, Tottenham Hotspur joined Arsenal and Liverpool in being put to the sword at Old Trafford, and Chelsea were somewhat fortunate not to be at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Sixth is still sixth, but trailing the leaders by eight points after 11 games is actually encouraging. Why? Well, United have played nine of the current top 11 so far.

A favourable run of games is on the horizon, presenting a serious opportunity to enter the top four and stay in touch with the front of the pack before the World Cup break.

Beyond that, who knows what could happen?