A﻿ndy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland in Madrid

The question heading into this Champions League campaign was whether Celtic's relentless attacking style would hold up against Europe's finest. Two points from a 18, four goals scored, and 15 conceded in six group games would suggest not.

It is not a lot to show from a group many fans thought they may have had a decent chance of emerging from.

But Celtic have have been competitive for spells of every match and, had they taken a few more of the many chances they created, some of those games may well have had a more positive outcome.

Ifs, buts and maybes. Celtic's three opponents would point out they also had numerous chances over and above the ones they took, as was the case again here in Madrid.

Ange Postecoglou will be heartened that many of his players have not looked out of place in the club's first group stage appearance in five years, but this team is still short of the quality they need turn opportunities spurned into points.