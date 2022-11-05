W﻿e asked you for your views following Killie's 3-2 defeat to Livingston...

D﻿oug: We're suffering from not having Lafferty and Doidge available. McInnes said he'll strengthen the squad in January and we must hope Killie can pick enough points to steer clear of trouble. The next two games before the World Cup are vital. Killie need to take four points as a minimum as the fixtures on the resumption are really tough.

T﻿homas: Re-interpreting McInnes comments, "we are not good enough". Twice ahead and we lose! Any progress we made has been lost. A hard time ahead after the break. We must bring in quality and guile, or the future looks bleak.