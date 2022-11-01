Marseille and Tottenham’s only previous meeting in Europe came earlier this season, with Spurs winning 2-0.

Spurs have played away from home against French sides on six previous occasions in European competition without winning (D4 L2). The only one of these games that came in the Champions League was in November 2016 - a 2-1 defeat by Monaco.

Tottenham have won only two of their past eight Champions League matches (D2 L4). They preceded these games with a run of three straight victories during the 2019-20 group stages.