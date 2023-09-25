Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland in Nice

After the win over Tonga on Sunday evening, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend criticised the growing assumption that Ireland and South Africa are certainties for quarter-final spots. And now his scrum-half, Ben White, has aired his thoughts on the matter.

"We’re not down and out,” White said when asked if he was annoyed by the forecasts of Scotland’s demise. "It’s exciting to go into these matches with something to play for. We back ourselves."

Scotland play Romania in Lille next week - a sure-fire five-pointer - and then face the world's number one side, who are on a 16-match winning run, the following weekend in Paris.

White pointed out the things that Scotland will have to improve on. "Little bit of accuracy around the breakdown and our ball retention at times was a little bit scrappy against Tonga," he said.

"We need to make sure we’re not over-playing in the wrong areas and just be really accurate when we have the ball. When we build phases, that’s when we are good. It’s just about getting the balance right.

"You have to be confident. We have fantastic players, great coaches and we play great rugby.

"We scored seven tries and left four or five out there. We created a lot of opportunities and we can beat anyone. We have to go into that [Ireland] game confident, but we have to beat Romania first."

That game against Romania will be played at the 50,000-capacity Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where the Scottish footballers will also play when they travel here to face France in a friendly on 17 October.