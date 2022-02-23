Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised the impact of Wolves counterpart Bruno Lage before their sides meet for a second time in a fortnight at the Emirates on Thursday.

Wolves have quietly manoeuvred themselves into contention for a European place and are only six points off fourth place, with two games in hand.

"He's done a really good job," Arteta said of Lage. "I think he's set different standards at that club and the work that he's done is phenomenal in every sense.

"I think he's established the club in the Premier League on a different level and Bruno has come here with his own ideas and put the team again on another level and the way they are competing and playing is remarkable.

"First of all, the recruitment policy and the players they’ve brought in with the qualities, the characters and the specificity to play the way they play [are key]."

Arteta also said he was happy to see Raul Jimenez back on the pitch following the horrific head injury he suffered at the Emirates in 2020.

"We have made a lot of progress to where we were a few years back," he added. "We have to continue.

"In the case of Raul it was a really scary moment; thanks to the medical team who saved him from something that could have been much worse. Its great that he has come back so quickly, performing and scoring."