Matt Rowson, BHaPPY blog, external

On the corner of Vicarage Road and Fearnley Street is a newsagent, a non-negotiable stopping point. For all that it can be busy a period of calm focus is required in front of the confectionery as the day’s half-time lucky chocolate is selected. This matters.

Further down on the right is Vicarage Road cemetery, resting place of many of the great and good of Watford’s past. Colin will be selling fanzines with a grin and an “alright mate?” before you get to the club shop on the corner of the ground, far grander than in days of yore.

Outside sits a statue of Graham Taylor; all are welcome to sit alongside him on his touchline bench for a photo opportunity.

Behind the shop inside the stadium is the Sensory Room, a space developed to accommodate kids on the autistic spectrum in gentler surroundings.

Behind the Graham Taylor Stand is Watford General Hospital, who the club supported in the height of the pandemic by giving staff access to the calm of the stadium, free meals, washing scrubs.

Behind the Sir Elton John Stand opposite drops Occupation Road, a narrow thoroughfare that’s busy long before kick-off and a heaving mass of reflection after the game.

The ground was built into the site of an old quarry - you enter the Vicarage Road end near the top of the stand, but the Rookery opposite at it’s bottom. That walk down the hill is where you switch from looking forward to the game to being in it, involved in it, part of it, everything in common with those around you for a couple of hours.

Also, we’ve got a new manager (yes yes, again) and got stuffed by Liverpool. But you knew that.