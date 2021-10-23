Chelsea 7-0 Norwich: Farke reaction

Norwich manager Daniel Farke, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “It’s an unbelievably tough day. In all areas we were not good enough for this level. We spoke about this before the game. We were nowhere near to what we can play. We were too slow in the head. The goals we conceded were not even too difficult to defend against. For this world-class level we were not competitive enough.

“It’s important to always put pressure on Jorginho and Kovacic and also to protect the runs. I wish we’d done better in certain situations. We didn’t show enough quality to be competitive.

“At this level you always have pressure, but I’m just focusing on how I can help the team. It was clear before the game that it would be a tough task. At home to Leeds – these are the type of games where we need to pick up points.

“It’s not the right moment to start a discussion [about relegation]. It’s not the time to talk too much, it’s time to roll the sleeves up and work.”