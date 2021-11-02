Listen: The European Away - Bergamo and Malmo

A bonus edition of the Football Daily podcast for you - as Manchester United and Chelsea are both away from home in the Champions League.

Correspondent John Murray and former Everton midfielder Leon Osman are in the picturesque Italian city of Bergamo to preview United's tricky match at Atalanta. They ask whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will stick with playing three central defenders following the success at Tottenham.

And Vicki Sparks joins the podcast from Copenhagen, en route to the Blues' game at Malmo.

