Confirmed team news - Everton v West Ham
Everton make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Manchester United before the international break.
Yerry Mina was in action for Colombia and only flew back to Merseyside on Friday so is on the bench, with Seamus Coleman coming in. Alex Iwobi replaced Anthony Gordon in the other change.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi, Gray, Rondon.
West Ham boss David Moyes makes just one change from their last-gasp defeat by Brentford last time out.
Ben Johnson comes in at right-back in place of Vladimir Coufal.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.