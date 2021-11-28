Leicester v Watford: confirmed team news
Leicester City make two changes from the side that beat Legia Warsaw 3-1 on Thursday to move top of their Europa League group with one round of matches remaining.
Striker Jamie Vardy and defender Jonny Evans are in the starting line-up, although midfielder Youri Tielemans again misses out with a calf injury. Patson Daka and Daniel Amartey both drop to the bench.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Söyüncü, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Ward, Amartey, Vestergaard, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Choudhury, Perez, Daka, Iheanacho
Watford are without five-goal top goalscorer Ismaila Sarr after he picked up a knee injury in the 4-1 win over Manchester United last Saturday.
Defender Nicolas Nkoulou also suffered a hamstring strain in the same match and misses out, while goalkeeper Ben Foster is not in the squad so Daniel Bachmann is in goal.
Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Ekong, Masina, Sissoko, Hernandez, Louza, Cleverley, Dennis, King.
Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Rose, Kabasele, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Morris, Pedro.