Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

This should be a good game, because Villa are still on a high after Steven Gerrard's appointment and Leicester seem to be having one of those spells where they seem to make life difficult for themselves.

Foxes midfielder James Maddison has hit a purple patch at the moment with his goals and assists but, so far under Gerrard, Villa strike me as having proper plans for every team they face.

That's the same for every manager, of course, but Gerrard will leave no stone unturned. Maddison is Leicester's most creative player so he will specifically stop him from providing for Jamie Vardy - or try to anyway.

Jamie's prediction: I'm backing Stevie G here! He has made a real impact since he has come in at Villa and I am really proud of him to see him as a manager in the Premier League. Good luck to him - as long as he doesn't beat Liverpool next week! 2-1

