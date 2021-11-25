'Rangnick intensity fits Man Utd'

Ralf Rangnick has the personality that will always make him successful and deploys a style of football that will fit well at Manchester United, says one of his former Bundesliga colleagues.

Rangnick, 63, is set to be appointed as interim manager on a six-month deal.

St Louis SC Sporting Director, Lutz Pfannenstiel, who worked with Rangnick at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, told BBC World Service: "Ralf is a big expert, really one of the best managers or coaches Germany produced in the last 15 or 20 years. Everything he has done so far has been successful.

"Looking as interim head coach I think he really is the one to get everything stabilised and everything needed to get Manchester United back on track. I think he was best man on the market.

"What is special about him? We like to call him in Germany 'The Football Professor'. Everything he does is well thought. The way he puts structures in place at clubs is amazing. The way RB Leipzig was built from a training centre up to the professional team and youth development, that was with a lot of thought and science. His organisation, structure and planning for the future is really brilliant."

Pfannenstiel says Manchester United fans can expect a "very direct" style of football, adding: "Lots of pressing and counter pressing. Lots of high intensity football. Something that is always exciting to watch. I think it really fits well to the players at Manchester United but also fits well to the style they want at Old Trafford."