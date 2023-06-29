Aston Villa's owners have reduced their stake in Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes.

Villa's holding company V Sports, owned by Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, also has stakes in American company MSG Sports, whose assets include NBA team New York Knicks and NHL team New York Rangers.

But a statement on Aston Villa's website said: "V Sports has today announced that it has reduced its stake in Vitoria Sport Clube – Futebol, SAD to 29% by transferring shares equalling 17% of the club’s total equity back to Vitoria SC.

"It also no longer has any representation on the board of directors of Vitoria Sport Clube – Futebol, SAD in order to comply with all Uefa regulations and ensure the independence of both Vitoria Sport Clube – Futebol, SAD and Aston Villa FC."