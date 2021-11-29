Luke Ayling (knee) and Patrick Bamford (ankle) will play for the under-23s at Manchester City tonight. Defender Robin Koch (pubis) is on schedule with his recovery;

After Kalvin Phillips' substitution at half time on Saturday, Bielsa feels the midfielder is still playing near his best: "I don't think he's below his level. Each game has its characteristics and there are times when a coach has to imagine different options. I don't see any substantial difference in Kalvin";

Bielsa added that he felt bringing Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton on for Phillips and Junior Firpo would benefit the team: "In no way does that mean there is difficulty with anyone";

Bielsa feels left-back Firpo's performances are improving in general despite an injury lay-off and difficult 45 mins at the Amex;