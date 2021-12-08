Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler have both been named among the top 10 Premier League teenage sensations on the final episode of this series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

Owen and Fowler's dramatic breakthroughs in the 1990s got podcast hosts Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker purring at the memories.

"Fowler was the most natural goalscorer around," said Shearer. "He made it look so easy to finish and that never changed throughout his career.

"He was born to score goals."

Fowler's eventual strike partner Owen was named third on both Richards' and Shearer's lists - but Lineker suggested he should have been higher.

"I'd have had him in the top two," he said. "He was unbelievable as a teenager, so sharp and his finishing was electric.

Richards was nearly talked into edging him up the list. "He scored 46 goals as a teenager? I actually think he could be number two."

