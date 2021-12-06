Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

Aston Villa continue to go from strength to strength under Steven Gerrard, but it needed them to fall behind for the second home game in succession to play to their full potential.

Matty Cash versus Harvey Barnes was a fantastic individual contest throughout, as was his the Villa defender's battle with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling a few nights before.

And although Barnes scored one, and produced a world-class save from Emi Martinez with another attempt, Cash can feel content that he more or less matched one of England’s burgeoning talents.

Marvelous Nakamba continues to impress in midfield, where John McGinn was typically forthright in this game too.

Villa’s two goals will doubtless be credits in set-piece coach Austin McPhee’s bank, but there are things that Gerrard still needs to give some fairly urgent attention to.

Playing out from the back remains an accident waiting to happen at times and despite, to all intents and purposes, scoring Villa’s first goal, Emi Buendia is yet to become the string-puller Villa were hoping he would be when he signed from Norwich in the summer.

All in all though, three wins from four, and giving the champions a scare in the one game they’ve lost, is undoubtedly plenty to build on.

And up next? Just the small matter of returning to Anfield, with all the pride and emotion that will invoke for Gerrard.

The football world will be watching with huge anticipation and intrigue.