Dessers and Rangers 'a really good fit'

Cyriel Dessers says he "can't wait" to taste European football at "very special" Ibrox as he reveals he had chats with former Rangers defender Leon Balogun before making the move.

The 28-year-old, who has played in Belgium, Holland and Italy, became Michael Beale’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window, joining from Serie B side Cremonese.

The striker said conversations with the manager Michael Beale and Nigeria teammate Leon Balogun helped him paint a picture for life in Glasgow, having already watched Rangers in European action.

"You see it here at Ibrox with the stadium lights on in the evening it is very special, and I can't wait to witness it in person," he told RangersTV., external

“The history of the club, the fans, the stadium, it's massive here but next to that I look at what is here at this moment. I had really good talks with Mr Beale about his plans, the idea of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and for the team, so I am happy to be here.

“I spoke with my teammate from Nigeria’s national team, Leon Balogun, he was very positive about the club, the coach, the people around, the staff and the city.”