Tottenham v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news
- Published
Antonio Conte has made five changes to his Tottenham side that held Liverpool to a draw in their last Premier League outing.
Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon are replaced by Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga, while it's an entirely different midfield.
Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Lucas Moura are all in as Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele drop to the bench.
Tottenham: Lloris, Reguilon, Sanchez, Dier, Royal, Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Moura, Son, Kane
Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Alli, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Davies
Crystal Palace have been hit with an outbreak of Covid-19 but manager Patrick Vieira, who is isolating after testing positive, has made just one change to the side that last played on 15 December.
Centre-back Joachim Andersen replaces Marc Guehi, who drops to the bench.
Palace: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Andersen, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate, J Ayew, Edouard, Zaha
Subs: Matthews, Guehi, Mateta, Schlupp, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald