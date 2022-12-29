Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he has "nothing but respect" for Chelsea counterpart Graham Potter before Sunday's game at the City Ground.

Cooper succeeded Potter as Swansea City boss in 2019 and has corresponded with him, but the pair have never faced each other as managers before.

"I have a lot admiration for the coach he is and the journey he has been on," Cooper said. "There is a big respect from me for that and for all of his coaching team.

"We have never met but have exchanged messages over the course of the last few years. There is nothing but respect from me for him, but I am desperate to do well against him in our next game.

"We have got to concentrate on bringing the best version of ourselves against Chelsea. Unless we do that, we won't give ourselves the best chance of winning."