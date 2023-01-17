Erik ten Hag said Anthony Martial was taken off at half-time in the Manchester derby because "he was not capable" of maximum effort for the whole game.

When asked if the forward was injured when he was replaced at half-time, Ten Hag said: "I hoped to avoid him getting injured, but he was complaining. That’s why he also didn’t train in the week and was a question mark [for the derby].

"We decided - and he decided as well - to start. He begged to start. I knew the start would be so important in this game and he is really good at pressing and he is a really big element in our pressing.

"But I needed to re-evaluate at half-time as you saw he was not capable of 100% and this is what you need. And also to avoid him getting injured. We took him off, but it also had a negative impact on our game after half-time.

"You work so hard for such momentum... and if you can’t celebrate you kill the energy as well.

"So we have to celebrate, but settle down after 24 hours and move on to the next game. You have to get in the right rhythm every third day and we have to deliver.

"The players have to get in the right rhythm from a physical point of view, but also mentally - be ready for the next game."

Ten Hag was asked if new signing Wout Weghorst could be involved against Crystal Palace on Wednesday if Martial isn't ready to feature.

"I have to think about that," said the United boss.

"We will make a clear plan for Palace. Of course, I know a lot about Palace - we faced them also in pre-season and know how their team is - but the total plan I don’t have now.

"I didn’t construct it until now. So, from this point on, we can construct the plan and prepare the team in the right way."