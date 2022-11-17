H﻿arry Wilson "will not be speaking" to Fulham team-mates Antonee "Jedi" Robinson and Tim Ream this week as they gear up for a World Cup match between Wales and USA on Monday.

S﻿peaking to the Fulham website, external before the game with Manchester United last Sunday, Wilson and international colleague Dan James admitted there had been some great banter before they lock horns in Qatar.

"﻿We won't be speaking to them and Jedi is not too happy," Wilson laughed. "It's all a bit of friendly banter.

"﻿We'll be getting ready and doing all we can for Wales - and they'll be doing the same for the US."

J﻿ames emphasised the challenge Wales will face to escape Group B, with a final game against England looming on the horizon.

"﻿It will be strange playing them because it's not often you play against your team-mates," James said. "They're a very good team, very strong with a lot of good young talent.

"﻿I'm sure it will be a really good game."