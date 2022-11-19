'﻿Quiet Hammell must be true to his personality'

F﻿ormer Motherwell defender Stephen Craigan was surprised his former team-mate, Steven Hammell, took the reigns at the club.

C﻿raigan, who played alongside Hammell for four years in Lanarkshire, admitted the Fir Park boss was "quiet in the large groups" and "wasn't a shouter" in the dressing room.

S﻿peaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Craigan said, “Sometimes you play with players who speak about the game an awful lot, they do their coaching badges and take sessions… Steven didn’t really do any of that.

“He went into youth coaching and I thought he would be quite happy with that. I didn’t think he wanted to become a first-team manager.

"He wasn’t a shouter, he didn’t go after people and I think, as a manager, you have to have a bit of that, but you also have to be a deep-thinker, sit back and assess and not go in too early.

"He’s worked under lots of managers. You try and take little bits and pieces from them all, but you have to be true to your own personality."